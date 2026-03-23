AIADMK-Led NDA Finalizes Seat Sharing for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has finalized the seat-sharing arrangement for the April 23 Assembly polls. Key allocations include 27 seats for BJP, 18 for PMK, and 11 for AMMK. Alliance discussions continue with hopes of winning a majority of 210 out of 234 seats.
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The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu has finalized its seat-sharing strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 23. AIADMK, helmed by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has allotted 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to the PMK, and 11 to the AMMK in a move announced at a press conference at their headquarters.
According to Palaniswami, negotiations are still underway with other allies, with plans for resolution by tonight. The NDA, composed also of the Tamil Maanila Congress and IJK, expects to field candidates across 234 constituencies. The party exudes confidence, with Palaniswami asserting that their alliance will seize at least 210 seats.
The seat-sharing procedure was efficient, drawing comparisons to the allegedly prolonged talks within the DMK-Congress front. Addressing critics of his recent Delhi visit, Palaniswami clarified it pertained to the elections and targeted the DMK's leadership over its alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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