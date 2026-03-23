Left Menu

AIADMK-Led NDA Finalizes Seat Sharing for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has finalized the seat-sharing arrangement for the April 23 Assembly polls. Key allocations include 27 seats for BJP, 18 for PMK, and 11 for AMMK. Alliance discussions continue with hopes of winning a majority of 210 out of 234 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:14 IST
AIADMK-Led NDA Finalizes Seat Sharing for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu has finalized its seat-sharing strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 23. AIADMK, helmed by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has allotted 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to the PMK, and 11 to the AMMK in a move announced at a press conference at their headquarters.

According to Palaniswami, negotiations are still underway with other allies, with plans for resolution by tonight. The NDA, composed also of the Tamil Maanila Congress and IJK, expects to field candidates across 234 constituencies. The party exudes confidence, with Palaniswami asserting that their alliance will seize at least 210 seats.

The seat-sharing procedure was efficient, drawing comparisons to the allegedly prolonged talks within the DMK-Congress front. Addressing critics of his recent Delhi visit, Palaniswami clarified it pertained to the elections and targeted the DMK's leadership over its alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026