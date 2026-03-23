Jharkhand's Uphill Task: Filling Key State Posts

The Jharkhand government has pledged to expedite the appointment of a Lokayukta and a chief election commissioner, amid mounting pressure from the High Court. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan assured the court that a committee meeting to select candidates for these roles is set for March 25.

The High Court, presided over by Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, has adjourned the case until April 1. The court cautioned the government about potential severe orders should it fail to honor its commitments in a timely manner.

Petitioner Raj Kumar highlighted the critical issue of numerous vacant constitutional positions, including those within the State Human Rights Commission and information commissioner posts, causing significant delays in public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)