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Jharkhand's Uphill Task: Filling Key State Posts

The Jharkhand government is under pressure to appoint a Lokayukta and a chief election commissioner. The High Court was informed that selections will proceed soon, with a committee meeting scheduled for March 25. Petitions highlight the prolonged vacancy of important constitutional positions affecting governance and public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:00 IST
Jharkhand's Uphill Task: Filling Key State Posts
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The Jharkhand government has pledged to expedite the appointment of a Lokayukta and a chief election commissioner, amid mounting pressure from the High Court. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan assured the court that a committee meeting to select candidates for these roles is set for March 25.

The High Court, presided over by Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, has adjourned the case until April 1. The court cautioned the government about potential severe orders should it fail to honor its commitments in a timely manner.

Petitioner Raj Kumar highlighted the critical issue of numerous vacant constitutional positions, including those within the State Human Rights Commission and information commissioner posts, causing significant delays in public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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