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Community Shield Returns to Cardiff: A Historic Revisit

The FA Community Shield will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in August due to Wembley being unavailable. The Premier League season starts on August 22, with the fixture set for August 16. This marks the Shield's return to Cardiff after 20 years, a decision met with mixed opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:01 IST
Community Shield Returns to Cardiff: A Historic Revisit

The FA Community Shield will make a historic return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium this August following scheduling conflicts at Wembley, the FA announced on Monday. Canadian star The Weeknd's concerts at Wembley necessitated the switch in venue.

Scheduled to begin on August 22, the Premier League will see the Shield played on August 16. This marks the first time since 2006 that Cardiff, the home of Welsh rugby, will host the event, a decision celebrated by the Welsh Rugby Union as an opportunity to revisit a storied history.

While Cardiff's venue, hosting up to 74,000, offers significance, the move from Wembley could have commercial effects due to Wembley's larger capacity. Fan reactions have been mixed, with some praising Cardiff's atmosphere and others questioning the choice of hosting the event outside England, highlighting logistical concerns for traveling fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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