Ex-Minister Bhullar Arrested Amid Harassment Allegations Leading to Tragic Suicide
Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested after being accused of harassing a state warehousing official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who committed suicide. The incident sparked political uproar with calls for a CBI probe and exposes the AAP's stance on allegations against its ministers.
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In a dramatic turn of events, former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was apprehended on Monday following the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, an official at the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Randhawa left behind a video alleging relentless harassment by Bhullar, prompting swift arrest orders under multiple IPC sections.
The controversy has snowballed into a significant political imbroglio, with opposition parties calling for a thorough investigation by the CBI. AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, are emphasizing immediate corrective actions and contrasting the party's swift responsiveness with that of rival BJP.
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, hinted at launching a CBI probe contingent upon a formal request from Punjab MPs, further intensifying scrutiny over Bhullar's arrest and the circumstances leading to Randhawa's tragic death. As political tensions climb, Randhawa's family demands transparency and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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