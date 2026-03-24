Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Rocket Attack Targets U.S. Base

On Monday, an unprecedented sequence of events unfolded as seven rockets were fired from Rabi'a, Iraq, targeting a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria. The assault marks a significant escalation, being the first of its kind amid the entangled U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Authorities confiscated a makeshift rocket launcher, mounted on a burnt truck, in the Rabi'a district. Sources indicate it was instrumental in the attack on the Rmeilan base in Syria, highlighting the complex nature of regional warfare.

Broadening tensions, the U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran has provoked a series of retaliations. Tehran's strikes against Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting American forces, coupled with Israeli strikes in Lebanon, illustrate the deepening crisis in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)