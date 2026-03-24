Mystery Talks: The US-Iran Diplomatic Dance

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that talks had been held with unidentified Iranian officials about easing hostilities in the Middle East. This revelation led to a sharp upward turn in share prices and a corresponding decrease in oil prices.

However, Iranian leaders quickly dismissed these claims. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, rebuffed the notion of negotiations, suggesting the news was a ploy to manipulate financial markets. Iran maintained its commitment to retaliate against perceived aggressors.

Market watchers observed dramatic fluctuations following Trump's remarks as confidence swelled and then waned. Despite the claims of dialogue, the geopolitical tension continues, with third-party nations like Pakistan potentially facilitating discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)