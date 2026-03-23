Left Menu

Antisemitic Arson Attack Sparks Outrage in London: Iranian Group Claims Responsibility

A series of Jewish community ambulances were torched in London by a group linked to Iran. This attack has heightened tensions and prompted calls for decisive action against antisemitism. The Israeli embassy and local officials condemned the crime, while investigations are underway to confirm the group's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:48 IST
Antisemitic Arson Attack Sparks Outrage in London: Iranian Group Claims Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling attack labeled as antisemitic arson, four Jewish community ambulances in north London were set ablaze, resulting in a shocking scene as multiple cylinders exploded, shattering nearby windows. Although no injuries were reported, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident 'deeply shocking.'

The assault, claimed by the Iran-aligned Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, took place near a synagogue in Golders Green. Similar incidents have been attributed to this group across Europe, prompting increased scrutiny from UK lawmakers and intelligence agencies, as concerns rise over Iran's influence on radical activities.

The Israeli embassy in London condemned the attack, tying it to a broader context of rising antisemitism and intimidation. As investigations, led by counter-terrorism experts, continue, there have been calls for stronger actions to prevent future such incidents, reinforcing security at Jewish sites amid increasing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026