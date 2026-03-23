Antisemitic Arson Attack Sparks Outrage in London: Iranian Group Claims Responsibility

In a chilling attack labeled as antisemitic arson, four Jewish community ambulances in north London were set ablaze, resulting in a shocking scene as multiple cylinders exploded, shattering nearby windows. Although no injuries were reported, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident 'deeply shocking.'

The assault, claimed by the Iran-aligned Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, took place near a synagogue in Golders Green. Similar incidents have been attributed to this group across Europe, prompting increased scrutiny from UK lawmakers and intelligence agencies, as concerns rise over Iran's influence on radical activities.

The Israeli embassy in London condemned the attack, tying it to a broader context of rising antisemitism and intimidation. As investigations, led by counter-terrorism experts, continue, there have been calls for stronger actions to prevent future such incidents, reinforcing security at Jewish sites amid increasing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)