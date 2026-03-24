Drone Disturbance: AWS Operations in Bahrain Disrupted Amid Conflict
Amazon's AWS region in Bahrain is disrupted due to drone activity amidst Middle Eastern conflict. The company is migrating clients to other regions while recovering. AWS is crucial for major websites and contributes significantly to Amazon's profits. This marks the second disruption tied to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Amazon announced on Monday that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Bahrain has faced disruption due to drone activities linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The revelation was confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson after inquiries from Reuters, marking the latter as the first to report this disruption.
The tech giant is actively assisting customers in migrating their workloads to alternative AWS regions while recovery efforts are underway. Although further specifics concerning the extent of damage or the duration of disruption remain undisclosed, Amazon has urged clients in affected areas to redirect their operations to safer locations, as previously advised.
AWS, the cloud computing division of Amazon, plays a vital role in powering numerous high-profile websites and government operations, and is a significant contributor to the company's overall profits. This incident is the second of its kind since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, following earlier issues related to power outages in facilities located in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
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AWS Bahrain Region Faces Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict