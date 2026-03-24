Controversy Erupts Over Provocative Speech in Meerut
An FIR has been registered against Shaukat Ali, AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh president, following the circulation of a video allegedly showing him making provocative remarks. The incident has sparked concerns over communal harmony in Meerut, with police urging the public to avoid spreading inflammatory content on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Police in Meerut have formally charged Shaukat Ali, president of AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh unit, after a controversial video emerged on social media, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The footage allegedly captures Ali making incendiary comments, prompting action under relevant legal provisions at Lohiyanagar police station, as stated by Kotwali Circle Officer Antariksh Jain.
Local Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi criticized Ali's remarks, arguing they could threaten communal peace. Authorities have urged citizens to desist from disseminating such content online and to uphold societal calm, according to police statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Meerut
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- Shaukat Ali
- AIMIM
- provocative speech
- social media
- communal harmony
- Lohiyanagar
- police
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