Controversy Erupts Over Provocative Speech in Meerut

Police in Meerut have formally charged Shaukat Ali, president of AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh unit, after a controversial video emerged on social media, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The footage allegedly captures Ali making incendiary comments, prompting action under relevant legal provisions at Lohiyanagar police station, as stated by Kotwali Circle Officer Antariksh Jain.

Local Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi criticized Ali's remarks, arguing they could threaten communal peace. Authorities have urged citizens to desist from disseminating such content online and to uphold societal calm, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)