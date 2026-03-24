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Political Rhetoric Heats Up as AIMIM's Remarks Spark Elections Debate

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticizes UP AIMIM president Haji Shaukat Ali for controversial remarks allegedly benefiting BJP in elections. Ali's statements about Muslim safety and MLAs encourage polarized political discourse, as AIMIM plans to contest West Bengal polls. Tiwari accuses Ali of being a BJP 'twin' by diverting votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:01 IST
Political Rhetoric Heats Up as AIMIM's Remarks Spark Elections Debate
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Pramod Tiwari, a Congress leader, lashed out at Haji Shaukat Ali, the Uttar Pradesh AIMIM state president, over comments that allegedly benefit the BJP ahead of elections. Ali's controversial statements claimed that only 11 AIMIM MLAs are needed in UP and warned of fatal consequences for those who harm Muslims.

Tiwari expressed stark disagreement with Ali's language, accusing him of serving the BJP's interests by splitting votes, dubbing him the party's 'estranged twin brother.' Tiwari remarked, "If a BJP government is formed in Bihar, it's due to Owaisi ji and your party's vote-cutting."

On the campaign trail, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced a coalition with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the West Bengal Assembly elections, aiming to contest 182 seats. The elections will unfold in two phases in April 2026, with results declared in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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