Political Rhetoric Heats Up as AIMIM's Remarks Spark Elections Debate

Pramod Tiwari, a Congress leader, lashed out at Haji Shaukat Ali, the Uttar Pradesh AIMIM state president, over comments that allegedly benefit the BJP ahead of elections. Ali's controversial statements claimed that only 11 AIMIM MLAs are needed in UP and warned of fatal consequences for those who harm Muslims.

Tiwari expressed stark disagreement with Ali's language, accusing him of serving the BJP's interests by splitting votes, dubbing him the party's 'estranged twin brother.' Tiwari remarked, "If a BJP government is formed in Bihar, it's due to Owaisi ji and your party's vote-cutting."

On the campaign trail, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced a coalition with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the West Bengal Assembly elections, aiming to contest 182 seats. The elections will unfold in two phases in April 2026, with results declared in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)