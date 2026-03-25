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Communal Rhetoric: Leaders Arrested in Meerut

Three AIMIM leaders in Meerut have been arrested for allegedly delivering provocative speeches during an unauthorized Eid Milan event. The speeches, captured in a viral video, aimed to incite communal discord. Police are pursuing further suspects involved in the event to maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:04 IST
Communal Rhetoric: Leaders Arrested in Meerut
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  • India

Meerut Police have arrested three leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for allegedly delivering provocative speeches intended to disturb communal harmony. The arrests include the party's western Uttar Pradesh president, metropolitan president, and secretary, following raids conducted in response to a viral video.

The video surfaced from an unauthorized Eid Milan program held on March 23 at a farmhouse in Hajipur village. In it, AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali was allegedly heard making incendiary remarks targeting a political party while discussing the 2027 assembly elections.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Antriksh Jain stated that a case was registered against six named individuals, including Ali, and several unidentified others, for speeches intended to incite enmity between different religions and communities. Police are continuing efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in the event to uphold social harmony and legal order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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