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South Korea's Leap in Military Aviation: KF-21 Unveiled

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung announced the country's investment in advanced aircraft technologies for defense during the delivery of the KF-21 fighter jet. South Korea plans to develop engines and materials for its aircraft industry. Discussions with Indonesia on potential sales are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:45 IST
South Korea's Leap in Military Aviation: KF-21 Unveiled

In a significant move for South Korea's military capabilities, President Lee Jae Myung announced on Wednesday the nation's commitment to advancing its aircraft technologies. This statement came as the country celebrated the first delivery of its domestically produced fighter jet, the KF-21.

The president emphasized the swift development of critical engines, components, and raw materials needed to bolster South Korea's high-tech aircraft industry. The KF-21 is set to be delivered to the South Korean Air Force and will be operational by September, according to the presidential office.

Meanwhile, Korea Aerospace Industries recently revealed it is in discussions with Indonesia regarding potential fighter jet sales. President Lee previously expressed to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto his intention to continue collaborative efforts on military security, particularly in fighter jet development.

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