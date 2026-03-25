Left Menu

Farewell to Harish Rana: A Journey Beyond Pain

Harish Rana, the first person in India allowed passive euthanasia, passed away after 13 years in a coma. His family, friends, and spiritual leaders conducted his last rites, emphasizing a new journey for his soul. His eyes were donated, highlighting moments of family resilience and compassionate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:23 IST
Farewell to Harish Rana: A Journey Beyond Pain
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant farewell, the family of Harish Rana, India's first case of permitted passive euthanasia, conducted his last rites at South Delhi's Green Park cremation ground on Wednesday. Harish, who had been in a coma for over a decade after a tragic fall, was finally granted the relief of passing, with loved ones urging mourners not to cry but remember him in peace.

Details of the ceremony reflected an emotional gathering. Rose petals adorned the platform as family, friends, and representatives from the Brahma Kumaris offered prayers, laying saffron garlands on his body. Harish's brother, Ashish Rana, and sister Bhavna performed the final rites. His mother, Nirmala Devi, and father, Ashok Rana, remained stoic as they marked the end of Harish's long ordeal.

Sister Lovely, a Brahma Kumaris member closely associated with the family, shared that Harish's eyes were donated, highlighting a final gesture of giving in his silent departure. Despite profound grief, the family expressed acceptance of their decision, emphasizing that Harish's soul has embarked on a new journey, free from the years of suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026