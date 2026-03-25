Farewell to Harish Rana: A Journey Beyond Pain

In a poignant farewell, the family of Harish Rana, India's first case of permitted passive euthanasia, conducted his last rites at South Delhi's Green Park cremation ground on Wednesday. Harish, who had been in a coma for over a decade after a tragic fall, was finally granted the relief of passing, with loved ones urging mourners not to cry but remember him in peace.

Details of the ceremony reflected an emotional gathering. Rose petals adorned the platform as family, friends, and representatives from the Brahma Kumaris offered prayers, laying saffron garlands on his body. Harish's brother, Ashish Rana, and sister Bhavna performed the final rites. His mother, Nirmala Devi, and father, Ashok Rana, remained stoic as they marked the end of Harish's long ordeal.

Sister Lovely, a Brahma Kumaris member closely associated with the family, shared that Harish's eyes were donated, highlighting a final gesture of giving in his silent departure. Despite profound grief, the family expressed acceptance of their decision, emphasizing that Harish's soul has embarked on a new journey, free from the years of suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)