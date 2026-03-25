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A Battle for Survival: Great Nicobar Tribes Rally Against Mega Project

Rahul Gandhi has pledged to support tribal leaders from Great Nicobar Island in opposing a massive infrastructure project. Highlighting the threat to tribal identity and livelihood, Gandhi criticized the project for prioritizing billionaires over indigenous communities. Despite legal clearance, critics like Sonia Gandhi believe the project neglects tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST
A Battle for Survival: Great Nicobar Tribes Rally Against Mega Project
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has met with tribal leaders from Great Nicobar Island in their protest against the controversial Great Nicobar project. The Congress leader promised to highlight their struggles in Parliament and visit the island to assess the situation firsthand. Gandhi emphasized that development should benefit everyone, not just a privileged few.

The meeting with tribal leaders revealed that over 800 families stand to lose their land due to the project, with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups at high risk. The community, traditionally in harmony with nature, now faces marginalization. Gandhi pinpointed that billionaires might exploit resources while indigenous people continue to face issues such as water scarcity, lack of infrastructure, and unemployment.

Last month, the National Green Tribunal dismissed objections to the Great Nicobar mega project, asserting adequate environmental safeguards. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the project for threatening tribal communities and undermining legal processes, although Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav defended it as crucial for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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