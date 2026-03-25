March for Mobility: Migrants Protest Paperwork Delays in Mexico
A group of 500 migrants journeyed through southern Mexico, voicing frustration over delays in paperwork processing. This demonstration aimed to secure better employment opportunities while awaiting the resolution of their immigration status. Despite the march, Mexican authorities have done little to address these grievances.
- Country:
- Mexico
Around 500 migrants set out on a march in southern Mexico to protest prolonged waits for necessary paperwork and request permission to move to areas with improved job opportunities. Leaving Tapachula, near Guatemala's border, they aimed to draw attention to their plight and work elsewhere while their immigration applications were processed.
Tapachula has traditionally been a holding point for transient populations, facing increased numbers from third countries, notably Cubans deported by U.S. policies. Despite common marches, these recent movements have mostly remained within southern Mexico. Migrants express feeling imprisoned due to lack of documentation, impacting their ability to find work.
The Mexican government recently signed a new agreement to promote labor inclusion for migrants in southern regions. However, civil groups report migrants paying exorbitant fees for free documentation and highlight growing militarization and increased migrant risks. This week, 229 migrants were discovered trapped in a truck in Veracruz, underscoring the precarious situations migrants face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- migrants
- Mexico
- tapachula
- protest
- immigration
- asylum
- labor
- inclusion
- documentation
- border
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