Fresh Bomb Threat Rattles Delhi Assembly Amid Budget Session

The Delhi Assembly was shaken by a fresh bomb threat email on Wednesday, igniting intensive security checks as the House conducted proceedings. This comes just a day after a similar threat surfaced hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget presentation, officials confirmed. Despite thorough searches by sniffer dogs and bomb detection teams, no suspicious items were found, deeming the threat a hoax, according to a senior police officer.

During the Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta reported the bomb threat and disclosed that an email was sent to the Speaker's Office mentioning organizations allegedly linked to Naxalites and Pakistan-based units. It claimed that 16 RDX-IEDs had been planted, intending to trigger explosions at 1:40 pm. Gupta emphasized the necessity for the police to pursue every investigative angle, asserting, 'It is imperative to unmask the terrorist and anti-national forces at play.' The Assembly Secretariat has forwarded the emails, including those sent the previous day, to the police, with the cybercrime unit also delving into the investigation.

Amidst the investigation, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa speculated about potential involvement of the AAP in the threats, attributing suspicious timing to coincide with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's budget unveiling. The incident prompts considerations of political motivations behind the provocative assertions and references within the emails. Consequently, security agencies enhanced checks surrounding the Assembly, deploying bomb disposal squads and dog teams for anti-sabotage efforts, with cyber experts deploying advanced techniques for tracing the email's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)