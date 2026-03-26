Acid Attack Sparks Indonesian Military Shake-up: A Call for Justice

An acid attack on prominent activist Andrie Yunus has led to the resignation of a senior officer within the Indonesian military, stirring both local and international outrage over military overreach in civilian matters.

The United Nations human rights chief condemned the assault, calling it a "cowardly act of violence." An internal shake-up saw Yudi Abrimantyo, the military's intelligence chief, step down, taking responsibility for the attack. Four officers have been arrested. Human rights groups call for civil court jurisdiction.

President Prabowo Subianto declared the attack an act of 'terrorism' and promised a comprehensive investigation. Rights groups urge the formation of an independent team to ensure justice for Andrie, who remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)