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Mysterious Deaths in Mansoori Village: A Puzzle for Authorities

An elderly couple was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Mansoori village, prompting an investigation. The police found Giraj Singh and his wife, Ramrati Devi, both deceased with injury marks on Giraj's head. Authorities are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:34 IST
Mysterious Deaths in Mansoori Village: A Puzzle for Authorities
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  • India

An elderly couple was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in their home in Mansoori village, local police reported on Wednesday. The incident has raised concerns and prompted an investigation.

Following a tip-off received on Tuesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar dispatched a team to the scene. The officers found the bodies of 75-year-old Giraj Singh and his 72-year-old wife, Ramrati Devi.

Authorities noted injury marks on Mr. Singh's head, fueling suspicions of foul play. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, with officials waiting for the report to determine the couple's cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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