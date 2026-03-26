Maersk Navigates Gulf Conflict with Land-Bridge Supply Routes

In response to the ongoing Gulf conflict, Maersk is ensuring the continuity of food and medicine supplies via alternative land-bridge routes, utilizing spare capacity where available, according to the regional head.

With shipping in the Gulf nearly halted due to the conflict initiated by U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran and subsequent closures of key waterways, Maersk has strategically employed a system involving ports across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE to temporarily manage cargo transportation through alternative land routes.

As Maersk intensifies its logistical arrangements by working with local governments to hasten deliveries, its focus remains steadfast on essential goods such as food and medicine, highlighting the critical nature of these supply lines given the region's heavy reliance on imports.