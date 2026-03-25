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Manipur Chief Minister Discusses State's Future with President Murmu

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the evolving situation in Manipur. Amidst ethnic strife, Singh highlighted unity, harmony, and peace as guiding principles. The meeting marks efforts to ease tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities and explore peace-building measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:53 IST
Manipur Chief Minister Discusses State's Future with President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held discussions with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, focusing on the critical situation in his state.

The chief minister emphasized the need for unity and peace, asserting these as the pillars guiding governmental efforts. Singh's visit is particularly significant in light of ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

With over 260 casualties since May 2023 due to ethnic strife, both leaders have underlined the importance of a coordinated response and peace-building measures. Singh's meeting with the President followed recent talks with the Kuki Zo Council, aimed at rebuilding trust and restoring normalcy in Manipur.

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