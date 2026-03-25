Manipur Chief Minister Discusses State's Future with President Murmu

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held discussions with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, focusing on the critical situation in his state.

The chief minister emphasized the need for unity and peace, asserting these as the pillars guiding governmental efforts. Singh's visit is particularly significant in light of ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

With over 260 casualties since May 2023 due to ethnic strife, both leaders have underlined the importance of a coordinated response and peace-building measures. Singh's meeting with the President followed recent talks with the Kuki Zo Council, aimed at rebuilding trust and restoring normalcy in Manipur.