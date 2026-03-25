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Tezgam Express Derailment Shakes Punjab Railways

Seven coaches of the Tezgam Express derailed near Adam Wahan Railway Station in Punjab, Pakistan, injuring at least 25 people. The incident, attributed to human error and mechanical failure, caused significant disruption in rail traffic. Rescue operations swiftly responded, securing the affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST
Tezgam Express Derailment Shakes Punjab Railways
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A railway accident in Punjab province, Pakistan, led to the derailment of seven coaches of the Tezgam Express on Tuesday night, causing injuries to at least 25 passengers. The mishap occurred around 9:30 PM near Adam Wahan Railway Station, approximately 400 kilometers from Lahore, raising concerns about railway safety.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi indicated the derailment likely stemmed from human error coupled with mechanical issues. As the train journeyed from Lahore to Karachi, the couplers between the bogies malfunctioned, leading to the separation and derailing of the attached sections.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, rescuing trapped passengers and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Railway authorities have suspended traffic on the affected track, launching an investigation to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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