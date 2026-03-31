Drone Intrusions Raise Tensions on NATO's Eastern Borders
Estonia and Latvia reported foreign drone activity near their borders with Russia, likely related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Drones, potentially Ukrainian, were detected near Estonia and Latvia's airspace. The incident reflects increasing drone attacks in the region as Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure.
Late-night foreign drone activity near the borders of Estonia and Latvia has heightened tensions on NATO's eastern flank, according to military sources from both countries. Estonia reported potentially dangerous air activity within its airspace, prompting a 'preventive threat notification.'
Spokesperson Colonel Uku Arold speculated that the drones could be Ukrainian, citing recent occurrences of drones going off-course. Estonian officials discovered drone debris in Tartu county, while Latvia monitored a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle near its border with Russia.
Ukraine has escalated drone strikes on Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and export routes close to the Baltic region. Finnish authorities are on high alert following a stray Ukrainian drone landing on Finnish soil, marking the Russia-Ukraine war's first encroachment into Finland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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