Ye Win Oo: The New Power Behind Myanmar's Military

In a major shift in Myanmar's military hierarchy, Ye Win Oo, a former intelligence chief, has ascended to the position of commander-in-chief. The 60-year-old general takes over as the military continues to exert significant influence over the nation's political terrain.

This appointment comes as Min Aung Hlaing, the previous military leader, prepares for a likely presidential role after elections criticized as a facade to maintain power. Ye Win Oo's rise is attributed largely to his unwavering loyalty to Min Aung Hlaing, enhancing the latter's continued control over military matters.

Ye Win Oo's military career diverges from the traditional path, setting him apart with his background in intelligence rather than exclusive military academy credentials. As the incoming commander, his leadership will reflect close ties to Min Aung Hlaing during a period of sustained civil conflict with anti-junta factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)