Left Menu

Ye Win Oo: The New Power Behind Myanmar's Military

Ye Win Oo, a former spymaster, has been appointed as Myanmar's military commander-in-chief, a decision influenced by his loyalty to Min Aung Hlaing, the outgoing military leader. This development is pivotal in Myanmar's political landscape, marked by military dominance and the contentious elections ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:47 IST
Ye Win Oo: The New Power Behind Myanmar's Military

In a major shift in Myanmar's military hierarchy, Ye Win Oo, a former intelligence chief, has ascended to the position of commander-in-chief. The 60-year-old general takes over as the military continues to exert significant influence over the nation's political terrain.

This appointment comes as Min Aung Hlaing, the previous military leader, prepares for a likely presidential role after elections criticized as a facade to maintain power. Ye Win Oo's rise is attributed largely to his unwavering loyalty to Min Aung Hlaing, enhancing the latter's continued control over military matters.

Ye Win Oo's military career diverges from the traditional path, setting him apart with his background in intelligence rather than exclusive military academy credentials. As the incoming commander, his leadership will reflect close ties to Min Aung Hlaing during a period of sustained civil conflict with anti-junta factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurates Kaynes Semicon's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and T...

 Global
2
Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

 India
3
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

 Global
4
Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026