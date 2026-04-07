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Repatriation of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lanka: A Cross-Border Dilemma

Thirty Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka and are heading back home. The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested many fishermen over the years for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The Palk Strait, a critical fishing area, remains a contentious border issue between India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST
Repatriation of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lanka: A Cross-Border Dilemma
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Tuesday, 30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka and are on their way back home, according to authorities. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka announced the repatriation in a post on X.

The issue of fishermen crossing into each other's territorial waters has long been contentious between India and Sri Lanka. Arrests have been frequent, with the Sri Lanka Navy detaining 15 trawlers and 102 Indian fishermen from April 2026. In 2025 alone, 346 fishermen were arrested while poaching in Sri Lankan waters, according to the Navy.

The Palk Strait, dividing Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, remains a lucrative fishing ground but also a source of tension, with incidents of detentions and confrontations reported frequently. The Sri Lanka Navy has faced criticism for measures taken to protect its territorial waters, suggesting that legal processes will determine the status of any detained fishermen.

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