Tragic Service Rifle Discharge Claims CRPF Jawan's Life in Poonch

A CRPF jawan lost his life in a tragic incident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday when his service rifle discharged inside a camp. The jawan has been identified as Constable Abdul Gani, a resident of Samba, who was on sentry duty at the time.

Following the gunshot, colleagues discovered him dead at the scene. Officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the firing, with initial reports leaving open the possibility of either an accidental discharge or suicide.

Police have launched inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, as authorities seek to uncover the chain of events that led to this unfortunate occurrence.