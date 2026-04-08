Shopian Security Sweep: Army Foils IED Attack

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district averted potential disaster on Wednesday by detecting and defusing a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists. An Army official reported that the IED was intended to target security forces' vehicles.

The device was discovered along the Zainapora-Chitargam road in the south Kashmir district during a routine sanitisation operation conducted early in the day, according to official sources. Upon examination, officers identified it as a highly potent IED, posing a significant risk to military personnel in the area.

In response, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the location. The team worked efficiently to neutralize the device, ensuring the safety of the personnel and preventing a tragic incident. The operation highlights the ongoing threats faced in the region and the diligence of security forces in countering such risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)