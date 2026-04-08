Shopian Security Sweep: Army Foils IED Attack
In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, security forces defused a powerful IED on a road. The device, meant to target security vehicles, was discovered during a routine patrol. A bomb disposal team was deployed to successfully neutralize the threat, preventing a potential tragedy.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district averted potential disaster on Wednesday by detecting and defusing a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists. An Army official reported that the IED was intended to target security forces' vehicles.
The device was discovered along the Zainapora-Chitargam road in the south Kashmir district during a routine sanitisation operation conducted early in the day, according to official sources. Upon examination, officers identified it as a highly potent IED, posing a significant risk to military personnel in the area.
In response, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the location. The team worked efficiently to neutralize the device, ensuring the safety of the personnel and preventing a tragic incident. The operation highlights the ongoing threats faced in the region and the diligence of security forces in countering such risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)