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Telangana HC Grants Temporary Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was granted temporary anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court for one week. This follows accusations made by Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. Allegations include undeclared passports and foreign properties, sparking a political feud between Congress and the Assam state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:55 IST
Telangana HC Grants Temporary Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera received a temporary anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court, providing relief amid legal troubles. The court's decision allows Khera one week to file a petition with the appropriate court concerning his case in Assam.

The accusations stem from Khera's allegations targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Khera claimed unreported passports and foreign assets, prompting legal action from the Assam government.

The case has spurred a political dispute, with Congress arguing political vendetta, while the Assam government maintains that the charges are baseless. The scenario underscores ongoing tensions in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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