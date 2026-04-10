Tragic Acid Attack in Morwan: Young Woman Dies in Hospital

A 23-year-old woman, identified as Kajal, has succumbed to injuries sustained in an acid attack on her and her mother. The harrowing incident took place in Morwan, under the jurisdiction of Ramkola police station, during Thursday night.

Kajal passed away on Friday morning at Gorakhpur Medical College. Her mother, Lilavati Devi, aged 58, is in critical condition, fighting for her life. Law enforcement officials report that an unknown attacker gained entry into their home via the roof and poured acid on the sleeping women.

The community is in shock as police deploy significant resources to hunt down the perpetrator. Deputy Inspector General of Police S Channappa and other senior officers have vowed to catch the assailant swiftly to bring justice to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)