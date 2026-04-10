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Custody Controversy: Ghaziabad Policemen Suspended Over Injured Detainee Incident

Four Ghaziabad police personnel have been suspended for negligence after a detainee, Amit Kumar, suffered severe injuries while allegedly fleeing custody. The situation escalated with public protests demanding accountability. An investigation is underway, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against involved officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:18 IST
Custody Controversy: Ghaziabad Policemen Suspended Over Injured Detainee Incident
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In a controversial turn of events, four police personnel in Ghaziabad have been suspended following allegations of negligence and dereliction of duty. The incident revolves around Amit Kumar, a detainee who sustained severe injuries while reportedly escaping custody, triggering widespread public protest and demands for police accountability.

Amit Kumar, who was detained for allegedly consuming alcohol in public, suffered critical injuries after purportedly jumping from a police vehicle. However, the police initially failed to report that a truck had hit him during his escape attempt, igniting public outrage and prompting an investigation.

Amid escalating tensions, locals and Rashtriya Lok Dal leaders have vocally demanded action against the police. Subsequent suspensions and a departmental inquiry aim to address the concerns raised and restore public trust in law enforcement practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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