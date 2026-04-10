Deadly Altercation at Rajasthan Dhaba Leads to Fatal Shooting

A man was fatally shot at a roadside eatery in Rajasthan's Dausa district after a dispute, police confirmed. The altercation occurred near Jamaat Chowk on Kothun Road as a group dined together. The confrontation, stemming from an enduring rivalry, escalated when one individual opened fire on Dharmendra alias Yogendra Meena, 27, from Mandawari.

The incident's victim was rushed to the district hospital and subsequently transferred to Jaipur, where medical personnel were unable to save him. According to ASP Vinod Kumar Sipa, Meena had a series of criminal charges filed against him at the local Mandawari police station.

Law enforcement is actively searching for the perpetrator, utilizing CCTV footage from the dhaba to track down the suspect. Available teams have been dispatched to apprehend those responsible for the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)