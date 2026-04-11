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Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice

Babulal Marandi, leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, requested Chief Minister Hemant Soren for a CBI or judicial inquiry into fake salary withdrawals from state treasuries. The scam, involving over Rs 35 crore, spans multiple districts and suggests extensive corruption. Marandi seeks a thorough investigation, implicating DSPs, SPs, and JAP-IT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:42 IST
Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice
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Babulal Marandi, leader of the opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial probe into alleged fake salary withdrawals from government treasuries.

Marandi, a senior BJP leader, alleged that this issue extends beyond mere financial irregularities, hinting at a 'widespread and organised corruption.' He highlighted that illegal withdrawals amounting to over Rs 35 crore have been reported in districts like Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Sahibganj, Garhwa, and Palamu.

The demands for an impartial and thorough investigation include scrutinizing the roles of DSPs, SPs, and the JAP-IT. State Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore has initiated a statewide inquiry into the alleged scam.

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