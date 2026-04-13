Tragic Quarrel Ends in Double Death in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 23-year-old man reportedly killed his younger cousin with an axe before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train. Police suspect the double deaths resulted from a dispute connected to their illicit relationship.

Authorities noted the 16-year-old victim's body was discovered at her uncle's home, while the man's body was found on a railway track in Bakhari. Preliminary investigations suggest the fatal altercation occurred due to some unresolved issue between the two.

The officer-in-charge at Sadar police station disclosed the bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and further inquiries into the case are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)