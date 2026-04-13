Tragic Quarrel Ends in Double Death in Jharkhand
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin with an axe in Jharkhand's Palamu district before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train. The police suspect that the incident stemmed from a quarrel related to their illicit relationship. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 23-year-old man reportedly killed his younger cousin with an axe before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train. Police suspect the double deaths resulted from a dispute connected to their illicit relationship.
Authorities noted the 16-year-old victim's body was discovered at her uncle's home, while the man's body was found on a railway track in Bakhari. Preliminary investigations suggest the fatal altercation occurred due to some unresolved issue between the two.
The officer-in-charge at Sadar police station disclosed the bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and further inquiries into the case are actively ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Jharkhand
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- Palamu
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- train
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- illicit relationship
- police
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