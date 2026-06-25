Double Earthquake Devastates Venezuela
Two devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela near the capital city of Caracas, resulting in at least 32 fatalities and over 700 injuries. Buildings collapsed, and rescue efforts are ongoing as the region braces for aftershocks. International leaders, including U.S. President Trump, offer support as Venezuela faces significant challenges.
Two powerful earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, causing a tragic loss of life and widespread destruction. At least 32 people died, and over 700 were injured as buildings crumbled in the capital, Caracas, and the surrounding areas.
The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit less than a minute apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Predictive models suggest that the death toll could reach into the thousands.
Rescue operations are underway, with international offers of assistance pouring in, including from U.S. President Donald Trump. The situation remains critical as aftershocks continue to shake the region.
ALSO READ
-
Spain Extends Emergency Aid Support to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela
-
Devastating Twin Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Causing Massive Destruction and Casualties
-
PM Modi Offers Support as Venezuela Shaken by Devastating Earthquakes
-
Devastating Twin Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Sparking International Rescue Efforts