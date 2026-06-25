Double Earthquake Devastates Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, causing a tragic loss of life and widespread destruction. At least 32 people died, and over 700 were injured as buildings crumbled in the capital, Caracas, and the surrounding areas.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit less than a minute apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Predictive models suggest that the death toll could reach into the thousands.

Rescue operations are underway, with international offers of assistance pouring in, including from U.S. President Donald Trump. The situation remains critical as aftershocks continue to shake the region.