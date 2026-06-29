Supreme Court to Hear Arizona Voter Restrictions Case

The Us Supreme Court Agreed On Monday To Hear A Republicanled Bid To Revive Voter Restrictions In Arizona That Would Stiffen Proofofcitizenship Requirements For Voter Registrants And Purge State Voter Rolls Of Alleged Nonus Citizens The Justices Took Up A Republican Appeal Of A Lower Courts Decision To Halt Provisions Of Arizonas Law Because They Were Found To Violate A Federal Voting Registration Statute The Court Is Expected To Hear Arguments In The Case During Its Next Term

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Republican-backed attempt to reinstate voter restrictions in Arizona. These measures would require stricter proof-of-citizenship from voter registrants and aim to remove non-U.S. citizens from voter rolls.

Arizona's Republican-controlled legislature, supported by President Donald Trump's administration, had introduced these measures in 2022. The regulations demand documented proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, for voter registration, alongside a regular purge of state voter rolls for unconfirmed citizens.

Critics claim these stipulations unfairly target Latino, Native American, and student voters, groups commonly aligned with Democratic candidates. Despite being blocked by lower court rulings, the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over voter access and election security.