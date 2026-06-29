Supreme Court to Hear Arizona Voter Restrictions Case
The U.S. Supreme Court will review Arizona's Republican-led bid to enforce stricter voter registration requirements. These include proof of citizenship, which critics argue targets specific groups. Previously blocked by lower courts for violating federal law, the case will be heard in the next term beginning in October.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Republican-backed attempt to reinstate voter restrictions in Arizona. These measures would require stricter proof-of-citizenship from voter registrants and aim to remove non-U.S. citizens from voter rolls.
Arizona's Republican-controlled legislature, supported by President Donald Trump's administration, had introduced these measures in 2022. The regulations demand documented proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, for voter registration, alongside a regular purge of state voter rolls for unconfirmed citizens.
Critics claim these stipulations unfairly target Latino, Native American, and student voters, groups commonly aligned with Democratic candidates. Despite being blocked by lower court rulings, the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over voter access and election security.
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