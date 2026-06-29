Supreme Court Upholds Fed's Independence Against Trump's Challenge

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has decisively defended the independence of the Federal Reserve by blocking President Donald Trump's efforts to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This 5-4 decision stands as a critical affirmation of the Fed's autonomy, resisting an unprecedented challenge from the executive branch.

Chief Justice John Roberts, delivering the majority opinion, noted the president's failure to provide statutory procedural protections, which denied Cook a fair opportunity to contest the charges against her. The Court's ruling underscores that Fed governors are safeguarded by law, serving staggered terms unless removed 'for cause'.

In other developments, the Court agreed with Trump's dismissal of an FTC member, highlighting the broader context of presidential authority. These rulings may redefine the landscape of executive power and its influence over independent regulatory bodies.