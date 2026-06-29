Supreme Court Rebuffs Dershowitz's Defamation Case Against CNN

The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Hear Prominent Lawyer Alan Dershowitzs Bid To Revive His Defamation Lawsuit Against Cnn Over The Networks Coverage Of His Remarks Defending Donald Trump During The Presidents First Senate Impeachment Trial In The Justices Turned Away The Retired Harvard Law Professors Appeal Of A Lower Courts Ruling Throwing Out His Case Against Cnn

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided against hearing an appeal from prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, who sought to reinstate his defamation lawsuit against CNN. The network had covered Dershowitz's remarks while he defended Donald Trump during Trump's first Senate impeachment trial in 2020.

Dershowitz, known for representing high-profile clients, argued that the Supreme Court's landmark 1964 decision in New York Times v. Sullivan, which requires public figures to prove 'actual malice' in defamation cases, unfairly shields media outlets. Despite his arguments, both lower courts and the Supreme Court have refused to overturn the existing precedent.

This legal battle highlights ongoing debates about media responsibility and public figures' rights in the modern information landscape. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have previously expressed interest in revisiting the defamation standards set by Sullivan, and the evolving media landscape continues to fuel this legal discourse.