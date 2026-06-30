The Fall of a Visionary: Nadiem Makarim's Controversial Conviction

An Indonesian court has sentenced Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of Gojek and former education minister, to 10 years for corruption. Makarim claims the ruling is politically motivated, supported by academics and activists. The verdict may further harm Indonesia's investment climate as the rupiah and stocks plunge amid governance concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Indonesian Court On Tuesday Ruled That Nadiem Makarim | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:35 IST
The Fall of a Visionary: Nadiem Makarim's Controversial Conviction

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison for corruption. Makarim, a co-founder of tech firm Gojek and former education minister, insists he's innocent, suggesting the verdict is politically charged. Academics and rights activists have voiced strong support for his assertion.

The conviction risks exacerbating existing anxieties among investors regarding Indonesia's economic stability. This year, the rupiah and stocks have already faced downward pressure after credit rating agencies downgraded the nation's outlook, citing unpredictable policymaking and governance issues.

Moreover, index provider MSCI is deliberating on downgrading Southeast Asia's largest economy over market transparency issues, potentially compounding the challenges faced by investors in the region.

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