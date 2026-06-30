The Fall of a Visionary: Nadiem Makarim's Controversial Conviction

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison for corruption. Makarim, a co-founder of tech firm Gojek and former education minister, insists he's innocent, suggesting the verdict is politically charged. Academics and rights activists have voiced strong support for his assertion.

The conviction risks exacerbating existing anxieties among investors regarding Indonesia's economic stability. This year, the rupiah and stocks have already faced downward pressure after credit rating agencies downgraded the nation's outlook, citing unpredictable policymaking and governance issues.

Moreover, index provider MSCI is deliberating on downgrading Southeast Asia's largest economy over market transparency issues, potentially compounding the challenges faced by investors in the region.