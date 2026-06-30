Supreme Court Upholds State Bans on Transgender Athletes in Female Sports

The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Tuesday For States To Impose Restrictions On Transgender Student Athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, permitting states to enact laws restricting transgender student athletes from joining female sports teams, thus endorsing laws in West Virginia and Idaho. This underscores the ongoing cultural disputes within the nation over transgender rights.

Overturning earlier lower court decisions, the justices decided that these state laws align with the Constitution and Title IX, promoting the inclusion of women and girls based on 'biological sex' and do not breach the Equal Protection Clause. This decision was split along ideological lines among the justices.

While supporters claim these laws ensure fair competition and safety for women, critics argue they infringe on transgender rights. The ruling has become another crucial point in the U.S.'s cultural and legal battles surrounding gender identity and sports.