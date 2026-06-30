Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to reject President Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship, thwarting his immigration policy. The decision emphasized the constitutional guarantee of citizenship under the 14th Amendment, affecting potentially 250,000 babies annually. Trump's controversial order faced legal challenges, sparking broad debate over its implications.
In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has dismantled President Donald Trump's bid to restrict birthright citizenship, handing him a notable defeat. The 6-3 ruling highlights a fundamental right woven into American society, securing the citizenship status of those born on U.S. soil amidst Trump's extensive immigration crackdown.
This marks the second major Trump initiative overturned by the court this year, following a previous decision against his global tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized the 14th Amendment's language, affirming citizenship rights for all born domestically, invoking the historical importance and legal precedent set by United States v. Wong Kim Ark from 1898.
The ruling drew sharp reactions from Trump, who called for legislative changes to end what he deems an 'unfair' citizenship policy, even as legal experts and representatives underscore the court's reaffirmation of this constitutional guarantee. As the U.S. approaches its 250th Independence Day, the debate over immigration and citizenship rights intensifies.
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