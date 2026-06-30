Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Assault-Style Rifle Bans

The Us Supreme Court Agreed On Tuesday To Hear A Challenge To The Legality Of State Restrictions On Assaultstyle Rifles

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to evaluate the legality of state restrictions on assault-style rifles, thus providing the justices with another opportunity to potentially expand gun rights. This case involves certain firearms often linked to mass shootings.

The Court will hear two appeals from Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut where bans on semiautomatic rifles such as AR-15s were previously upheld. These local measures were contested as violating the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, yet both states defended the bans.

With the nation deeply divided over responding to firearms violence, including many mass shootings, the Supreme Court's conservative majority has frequently interpreted the Second Amendment broadly. The upcoming hearing could significantly influence future gun regulations across the country.