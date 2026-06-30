Supreme Court Halts Trump's Bid to Oust Top Copyright Official

The Us Supreme Court Declined On Tuesday To Let Donald Trump Remove The Governments Top Copyright Official For Now In Another Battle Over The Republican Presidents Targeting Of Federal Officials The Justices Denied The Justice Departments Request To Lift A Lower Courts Ruling That Blocked Trumps Firing Of Shira Perlmutter As The Us Register Of Copyrights And Director Of The Us Copyright Office While Her Legal Challenge To Her Removal Proceeds The Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined a request from the Justice Department to let former President Donald Trump immediately remove Shira Perlmutter as the top copyright official. This action keeps Perlmutter in her role while her dismissal, contested legally, is reviewed.

Perlmutter, who was informed of her firing in May 2025, had been critical in advising Congress on copyright matters. Trump's decision followed a report from her office suggesting unauthorized use of copyrighted works by tech firms could be illegal, a finding with which Trump disagreed.

While Trump's subsequent firings in the Library of Congress raise questions about executive overreach, the court has left decisions on these conflicts pending. The Supreme Court is expected to review the extent of presidential authority in matters intertwining with legislative duties.