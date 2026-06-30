Supreme Court Halts Trump's Bid to Oust Top Copyright Official

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked Donald Trump's attempt to remove Shira Perlmutter, the U.S. register of copyrights. The court's decision allows Perlmutter to remain in her position while her legal challenge against Trump proceeds. The case centers on the president's authority to fire officials in the legislative branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Declined On Tuesday To Let Donald Trump Remove The Governments Top Copyright Official For Now In Another Battle Over The Republican Presidents Targeting Of Federal Officials The Justices Denied The Justice Departments Request To Lift A Lower Courts Ruling That Blocked Trumps Firing Of Shira Perlmutter As The Us Register Of Copyrights And Director Of The Us Copyright Office While Her Legal Challenge To Her Removal Proceeds The Court | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:55 IST
Supreme Court Halts Trump's Bid to Oust Top Copyright Official
Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined a request from the Justice Department to let former President Donald Trump immediately remove Shira Perlmutter as the top copyright official. This action keeps Perlmutter in her role while her dismissal, contested legally, is reviewed.

Perlmutter, who was informed of her firing in May 2025, had been critical in advising Congress on copyright matters. Trump's decision followed a report from her office suggesting unauthorized use of copyrighted works by tech firms could be illegal, a finding with which Trump disagreed.

While Trump's subsequent firings in the Library of Congress raise questions about executive overreach, the court has left decisions on these conflicts pending. The Supreme Court is expected to review the extent of presidential authority in matters intertwining with legislative duties.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026