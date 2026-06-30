Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Birthright Citizenship Limitations

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship, reaffirming the 14th Amendment's guarantee for those born on U.S. soil. This decision, marking Trump's second major defeat this year, invalidates an executive order targeting children of non-citizen parents. The ruling impacts Trump's broader immigration agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Handing President Donald Trump A Stinging Defeat | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:20 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Birthright Citizenship Limitations
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The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to President Donald Trump's immigration strategy by ruling against his attempt to limit birthright citizenship on Tuesday. The 6-3 decision reaffirmed the 14th Amendment's provision that grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil, invalidating Trump's executive order targeting children of foreign nationals.

The court's decision, which follows February's ruling against Trump's global tariffs, underscores the judiciary's resistance to some of Trump's unilateral policy shifts. Critics contend Trump's order violated the Constitution and targeted racial and immigrant communities unfairly. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts cited historical precedent in rejecting Trump's arguments.

Known as the Citizenship Clause, the 14th Amendment was pivotal during the Civil War's aftermath and remains a cornerstone of U.S. law. The court's ruling arrives just as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day, reinforcing long-standing interpretations of American citizenship amidst ongoing debates over immigration policies.

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