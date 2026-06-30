Venezuela Earthquake Rescue Efforts Dwindle Amid Rising Fears of Hunger and Disease

Rescue teams in Venezuela struggle to find survivors of devastating earthquakes, while concerns grow about hunger and disease among the displaced. Rescue operations are ceasing due to lack of response, and the number of casualties continues to rise. The UN is seeking funds to provide food aid to affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rescue Teams In Venezuela Were Losing Hope On Tuesday Of Finding More Survivors Of Twin Earthquakes That Struck The Country Last Week | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:25 IST
Venezuela Earthquake Rescue Efforts Dwindle Amid Rising Fears of Hunger and Disease
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Rescue teams in Venezuela faced dwindling hope on Tuesday of finding more survivors from the devastating twin earthquakes that hit last week. Despite tireless efforts by teams from Ecuador and the U.S., operations were halted as chances of finding survivors diminished.

In Macuto, a town in La Guaira state, where the quakes struck hardest, rescuers called off search efforts after over 40 hours when there were no responses from a mother and her three children trapped beneath a collapsed building. "What we will find now is death," lamented Major Jorge Montanero, head of the EQ11 team from Ecuador.

The human toll is staggering, with at least 1,750 confirmed dead and tens of thousands injured or homeless. Meanwhile, United Nations agencies warn of impending hunger and disease outbreaks, urging for emergency aid as Venezuela's healthcare system strains under the disaster's aftermath.

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