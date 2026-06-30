Denmark Boosts Ukraine Support with Significant Military Aid
Denmark's government announced a new military donation package for Ukraine, valued at around 4.4 billion crowns, equivalent to $671.8 million. This package underscores Denmark's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing regional tensions. The exchange rate is listed as $1 being equivalent to 6.5493 Danish crowns.
Denmark has stepped forward with a significant military donation package aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, government sources revealed Tuesday.
The newly announced package, valued at approximately 4.4 billion Danish crowns ($671.8 million), highlights Denmark's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid escalating regional tensions.
The exchange rate stands at $1 converting to 6.5493 Danish crowns, as noted in the official statement.