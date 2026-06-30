Denmarks Government Said On Tuesday It Had Launched A New Military Donation Package To Ukraine The Package Contains Additional Funds For Military Contributions Worth Approximately Billion Crowns Million

Denmark has stepped forward with a significant military donation package aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, government sources revealed Tuesday.

The newly announced package, valued at approximately 4.4 billion Danish crowns ($671.8 million), highlights Denmark's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid escalating regional tensions.

The exchange rate stands at $1 converting to 6.5493 Danish crowns, as noted in the official statement.