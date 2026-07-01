Northland Mussel Nursery Gets $4.5 Million Government Backing

The New Zealand Government is investing $4.5 million to support the construction of a mussel spat nursery in Houhora Bay, Northland, a project designed to improve the supply of juvenile mussels for the country's Greenshell mussel industry.

Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson said the loan, provided through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), will help address one of the industry's biggest challenges by creating a more reliable source of mussel spat, which is currently heavily dependent on unpredictable wild harvests.

A steadier supply is expected to help mussel farmers make better use of their existing marine farming areas while supporting future industry growth.

Iwi Partnership Leads Aquaculture Project

The Te Hiku Aquaculture Mussel Spat Project will be delivered by Akau, a special-purpose entity formed by four iwi: Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Takoto, and Ngāti Kahu. The nursery will be developed on behalf of the partnership by Te Aupōuri Fisheries Management Limited.

The iwi partners are contributing $1.3 million towards the project alongside the Government loan.

The nursery will be built in stages, with the first phase establishing 90 mussel lines. Once operational, this stage is expected to produce about 700 tonnes of mussel spat each year. The facility will improve the survival of young mussels before they are transferred to mussel farms across New Zealand.

Investment Supports Jobs and Industry Growth

The project is expected to create around 10 construction jobs and five permanent positions once the nursery begins operating. It is also expected to deliver long-term economic benefits for the participating iwi while strengthening New Zealand's aquaculture sector.

The investment supports the Government's Aquaculture Development Plan, which targets $3 billion in annual industry revenue by 2035.

Before funding can be released, the project must secure approval through the Fast-track consent process, which forms part of the wider Muriwhenua Aquaculture application.