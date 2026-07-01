Xi Jinping Calls for Adaptation Amidst Challenges at Communist Party Anniversary
On its 105th anniversary, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for the Communist Party of China to adapt to evolving challenges while preserving its achievements. Xi highlighted strategic opportunities and risks, urging the party to enhance domestic coordination and solidify its global influence, amidst slower economic growth and Western tensions.
During the celebratory events marking the Communist Party of China's 105th founding anniversary, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of adapting to shifting circumstances while continuing to safeguard the party's progress. His remarks did not specify opportunities or threats, but analysts note economic slowdown and demographic shifts as major concerns for China.
In his address, delivered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi urged party members to acknowledge and adapt to ongoing changes, emphasizing the coexistence of strategic opportunities and threats. Strengthening the party's control over society and tackling internal and external issues effectively were highlighted as critical tasks.
Since its inception in 1921 with just a handful of members, the Communist Party has swelled to over 100 million members. As it pursues international prominence, Xi reiterated the need for internal purity and steadfast loyalty. The leader's comprehensive anti-corruption push has continued with political training for military officers, alongside a firm stance on Taiwan's reunification.