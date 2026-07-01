Xi Jinping Calls for Adaptation Amidst Challenges at Communist Party Anniversary

Chinas Ruling Communist Party Must Keep Pace With Changing Circumstances While Safeguarding The Advances It Has Made

During the celebratory events marking the Communist Party of China's 105th founding anniversary, President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of adapting to shifting circumstances while continuing to safeguard the party's progress. His remarks did not specify opportunities or threats, but analysts note economic slowdown and demographic shifts as major concerns for China.

In his address, delivered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi urged party members to acknowledge and adapt to ongoing changes, emphasizing the coexistence of strategic opportunities and threats. Strengthening the party's control over society and tackling internal and external issues effectively were highlighted as critical tasks.

Since its inception in 1921 with just a handful of members, the Communist Party has swelled to over 100 million members. As it pursues international prominence, Xi reiterated the need for internal purity and steadfast loyalty. The leader's comprehensive anti-corruption push has continued with political training for military officers, alongside a firm stance on Taiwan's reunification.