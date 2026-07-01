France's Heartfelt Victory: Mbappe Leads Emotional Support for Coach Deschamps

In an emotional display of unity, France captain Kylian Mbappe led a show of support for head coach Didier Deschamps during their 1-0 victory over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, as reported by USA Today. The match marked Deschamps' return to the touchline following his mother's recent death, a personal challenge that brought the French team together in solidarity.

Mbappe, scoring the match's only goal just before halftime, changed his usual celebratory antics by sprinting to the dugout to embrace Deschamps — a gesture that was joined by teammates. 'There are things more important than a World Cup,' Mbappe told reporters. 'We wanted him to know he wasn’t alone, regardless of what happens.'

Defender Malo Gusto emphasized the squad's collective spirit, noting, 'It was important to show our coach support during this tough time, reflecting the solidarity he's always shown us.' With Mbappe's two goals leading the charge, France advances to face Paraguay in the Round of 16. (ANI)