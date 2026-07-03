Kremlin Calls for EU Scrutiny on Ukraine's EU Membership Amid Nord Stream Allegations

The Kremlin urged the EU to consider Ukraine's alleged role in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions before granting EU membership to Kyiv. German prosecutors charged former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K. with war crimes concerning the blasts. Kyiv claims insufficient details to respond to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Friday That The European Union Should Consider Ukraines Alleged Involvement In Blowing Up The Nord Stream Gas Pipelines In When Deciding Whether To Grant Eu Membership To Kyiv Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Was Commenting After German Federal Prosecutors Charged A Former Ukrainian Army Officer In Connection With The Blasts The Man | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:10 IST
Kremlin Calls for EU Scrutiny on Ukraine's EU Membership Amid Nord Stream Allegations
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The Kremlin has urged the European Union to take into account allegations of Ukraine's involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions when considering Kyiv's potential membership in the EU.

The statement followed German federal prosecutors' decision to charge a former Ukrainian army officer, identified as Serhii K., for participating in a war crime linked to the blasts. Authorities claim he acted on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.

Meanwhile, Kyiv authorities expressed their inability to respond adequately to the charges, citing a lack of sufficient information from German prosecutors.

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