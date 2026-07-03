The Kremlin Said On Friday That The European Union Should Consider Ukraines Alleged Involvement In Blowing Up The Nord Stream Gas Pipelines In When Deciding Whether To Grant Eu Membership To Kyiv Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Was Commenting After German Federal Prosecutors Charged A Former Ukrainian Army Officer In Connection With The Blasts The Man

The Kremlin has urged the European Union to take into account allegations of Ukraine's involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions when considering Kyiv's potential membership in the EU.

The statement followed German federal prosecutors' decision to charge a former Ukrainian army officer, identified as Serhii K., for participating in a war crime linked to the blasts. Authorities claim he acted on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.

Meanwhile, Kyiv authorities expressed their inability to respond adequately to the charges, citing a lack of sufficient information from German prosecutors.