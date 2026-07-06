Canada Chooses Germany's TKMS for Submarine Procurement

Canada has selected Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines for its naval fleet, as reported by The Globe and Mail on Monday. This strategic international defense collaboration comes right before Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the NATO leaders' summit in Turkey.

Sources suggest that the German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp majority-owns TKMS, which is offering its sophisticated 212CD class submarine. This model has also been picked by Norway under a joint program. Following this announcement, TKMS shares surged by as much as 12.9%, reaching their highest levels in nearly four months.

Pressure from the United States has catalyzed Canada's commitment to hit NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP earlier than planned. Decisions like these underscore deepening Europe-Canada ties while aligning with NATO's future defense investment goals of 5% GDP by 2035.