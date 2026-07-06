The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday took a decisive stand against the rising violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid. The motion condemns the escalation and initiates an urgent inquiry into abuses committed in the region.

Britain has voiced grave concerns over potential large-scale atrocities as the RSF builds up forces around one of Sudan's largest cities. These warnings echo the horrific events witnessed in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.

Addressing the Council, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders stressed that such horrors must not be repeated, advocating for immediate action and accountability.