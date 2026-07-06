UN Human Rights Council Takes Action Against Sudan's Paramilitary Violence
The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a motion condemning the growing violence by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid. An urgent inquiry will investigate abuses in the region, where Britain has highlighted potential large-scale atrocities, similar to those in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday took a decisive stand against the rising violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid. The motion condemns the escalation and initiates an urgent inquiry into abuses committed in the region.
Britain has voiced grave concerns over potential large-scale atrocities as the RSF builds up forces around one of Sudan's largest cities. These warnings echo the horrific events witnessed in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.
Addressing the Council, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders stressed that such horrors must not be repeated, advocating for immediate action and accountability.