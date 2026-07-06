UN Human Rights Council Takes Action Against Sudan's Paramilitary Violence

The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a motion condemning the growing violence by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid. An urgent inquiry will investigate abuses in the region, where Britain has highlighted potential large-scale atrocities, similar to those in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:09 IST
UN Human Rights Council Takes Action Against Sudan's Paramilitary Violence
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The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday took a decisive stand against the rising violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid. The motion condemns the escalation and initiates an urgent inquiry into abuses committed in the region.

Britain has voiced grave concerns over potential large-scale atrocities as the RSF builds up forces around one of Sudan's largest cities. These warnings echo the horrific events witnessed in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.

Addressing the Council, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders stressed that such horrors must not be repeated, advocating for immediate action and accountability.

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